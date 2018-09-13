Police seek help to find the Moore siblings

ABDUCTION: The children are believed to be with their father Tobias Moore, last known residing in Proserpine.

A MASSIVE search has been launched for three children, missing since 2017.

The Australian Federal Police has appealed to the public for help finding Jessica, Levi and Blake Moore, who were abducted in September 2017.

Jessica, Levi and Blake are likely to be with their father, Tobias James Moore, who is 40-years-old, born September 7, 1978.

A court has been issued for authorities to find the children and return them to their mother.

Tobias also goes by the name Toby.

Tobias has black hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. He is about 173cm tall and is slightly built.

Tobias and the children's last known address was near Proserpine in May 2018.

According to the AFP, the children have not been seen since.

The family previously lived in the Logan and Redland Bay region, Queensland.

Tobias could be driving a dark blue coloured Toyota Camry.

The AFP says their mother has not seen the children since September 2017.

She encouraged anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the children to contact Crime Stoppers.

Jessica has long blonde/brown hair, hazel eyes and fair skin.

Levi has brown hair, brown eyes and fair skin.

Blake has short blonde hair, blue/green eyes and fair skin.

The Federal Circuit Court of Australia has issued a recovery order authorising all members of the Australian Federal Police and the State and Territory Police forces to recover Jessica, Levi and Blake and to return them to their mother.

The Court has also made a publication order to allow photographs and details of the children and their father to be published in the hope that a member of the public will come forward with information on their possible whereabouts.

Providing support to an abducting parent is a serious offence.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tobias, Jessica, Levi or Blake are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.