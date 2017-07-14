Police seek same man for approaching two girls

POLICE are appealing for information after two child approaches on the Northern Rivers.

About 10.30am on Tuesday July 11, police have been told a man approached a nine-year-old girl at a festival on Ballina Street, Lennox Head.

He was told to leave the event by organisers.

At 5pm on Tuesday July 11 2017, police have been told a 10-year-old girl was approached by a man at Belongil Beach, Byron Bay.

The girl left the beach with her family and the man walked away.

It's believed the incidents are linked.

The man has been described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his 60s, 177cm-179cm tall, solid build with grey facial hair.

He was seen wearing wooden beads, rainbow-coloured shirt, tights and a black beanie and was seen driving a light grey Volkswagen transporter.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

People should not report crime information via police Facebook and Twitter pages.