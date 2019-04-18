Menu
Police investigating a woman impaled by a metal rod on the Warrego Highway on February 25 are seeking the driver of this truck.
Police release images of truck after woman impaled

18th Apr 2019 9:43 AM

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a motorist was seriously injured by a metal rod while travelling on the Warrego Highway towards Oakey on February 25.

The 60-year-old woman was driving a rigid truck westbound about 3.15pm when a metal rod approximately 50cm in length bounced off the road and came through her windscreen.

The rod struck the woman in the chest, forcing her to pull over and call for help.

The Laidley Heights woman was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane in a critical condition.

She has since been released and is recovering from her injuries.

Police located a number of metal rods at the scene of the incident and more debris further east, indicating they may have fallen from another vehicle.

Police have identified a white FZ Isuzu truck with a custom fitted tray and they would like to speak with the driver as they believe the driver may be able to assist with inquiries.

