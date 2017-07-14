Police pursuit, drug arrests as part of operation

TWO men have been arrested over alleged drug and property offences as part of Operation Saturation in the Northern Rivers.

Police attached to the Tweed Byron Local Area Command made the arrests in separate incidents during Operation Saturation which targeted property and drug offences in the Kingscliff and Murwillumbah areas.

Just after 3am today, police allege a 27-year-old man failed to stop at Murwillumbah and was engaged in a police pursuit.

He was stopped on Tweed Coast Road, Bogangar, where he was arrested and taken to Tweeds Heads Police Station.

The man was charged with possessing ammunition, possessing a prohibited drug, displaying misleading number plates, two counts of possessing a knife in a public place, and two counts of driving recklessly or furiously at speed or manner dangerous and police pursuit.

He was refused bail and appeared at Tweed Heads Local Court today where he was refused bail to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday August 21.

It follows an arrest of a 31-year-old man on Chinderah Road, Chinderah, at 10pm Thursday.

Police searched a car he was in and seized cash, mobile phones and an iPad which are alleged to be connected to drug offences in the area.

He was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for possession of a prohibited drugs and possessing a knife in a public place.

The man is due to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday July 31.

Investigations continue.