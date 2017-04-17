POLICE PURSUIT: Car stolen from lookout

A WOMAN has been arrested following the theft of a car which led to a car chase on the North Coast.

About 2.15pm Sunday a white coloured Audi station wagon was stolen from the lookout at Lennox Head, police said.

The owner of the vehicle was able to track the progress of the vehicle using an app on his mobile telephone and reported this to police.

About 4.10pm the vehicle was sighted by police travelling North on the Pacific Motorway at Chinderah.

Authorisation was given to deploy road spikes and these were set up on the Northern end of the Tugun tunnel.

A pursuit was then initiated and the stolen vehicle continued to travel North. Road spikes were successfully deployed at Tugun.

The vehicle has continued across the border into Queensland and New South Wales Police terminated the pursuit at this time.

Due to the deteriorating tyres the stolen vehicle was seen to come to a standstill about 200 metres into Queensland and a female has alighted from the drivers seat and stood on the motorway.

She was arrested by New South Wales Police and detained until the arrival of Queensland Police.

The 30-year-old female from Pimpama in Queensland was conveyed to the Southport Watch House where she will appear before Court on today on a charge of being in possession of stolen goods.

Inquiries in relation to NSW offences are continuing.