Police say a car was stolen from Mill Park this morning with a baby inside.
Breaking

Car stolen with sleeping baby inside

by Rohan Smith
31st Aug 2018 11:52 AM

Victoria Police are searching for a man who stole a car this morning that contained a sleeping eight-week-old baby.

The car and the baby were located 20 minutes after the car was stolen Mill Park shortly after 10am. Police say the baby boy was unharmed and asleep in the back seat when the car was located.

The Hyundai Tuscon was stolen from just outside a medical centre on Bush Blvd. It was located on Plenty Road shortly after.

Bush Blvd and Plenty Rd cross not far from Mill Park Police Station in Melbourne's northeast.

Police issued an alert shortly after 11.30am describing the offender as Caucasian, with light olive skin, wearing a black T-shirt with a white print on the front and a khaki coloured baseball car and sunglasses.

More to come.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on triple-0 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

