Menu
Login
Cop's creepy act. Picture: HeyChalice/Twitter
Cop's creepy act. Picture: HeyChalice/Twitter
Offbeat

Officer’s creepy act at concert

by Ally Foster
5th Oct 2018 7:09 AM

A POLICE officer is under investigation after he was caught on camera standing behind a female concertgoer and doing something very unsettling.

A video uploaded to Twitter by user HeyChalice in Houston, Texas, appears to show a uniformed police officer taking pictures of a woman's butt during a Drake concert.

The woman's backside is clearly visible on the officer's phone screen, before he zooms in and seems to take a picture.

The footage was shared to social media along with the caption: "THIS COP JUST TOOK A PICTURE OF SOME ASS AT THE DRAKE CONCERT AND IM CRYING".

The video quickly gained a lot of attention, prompting the Houston Police Department to release a statement regarding the incident.

"We are aware of a video that shows actions of one of our officers at a concert last evening," the department said in a tweet.

"Although HPD has not received a formal complaint, we have launched an internal investigation.

"The actions depicted on the video are not consistent with the expectations we have for our personnel."

Related Items

Show More
creepy editors picks offbeat police

Top Stories

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business A FESTIVAL site and quarry were issued with penalty notices after spot inspections.

    The Rubens confirm Northern Rivers show

    The Rubens confirm Northern Rivers show

    Music Their single Never Ever has reached Platinum sales

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    POLICE CHASE: Teens to face court over black Merc pursuit

    POLICE CHASE: Teens to face court over black Merc pursuit

    News Five teens are in custody after yesterday's dramatic pursuit

    Local Partners