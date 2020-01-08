Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NICE ONE: Blackwater Police Station's Constable Courtney Beaumont has been called the
NICE ONE: Blackwater Police Station's Constable Courtney Beaumont has been called the "next roping champ" after capturing a wandering calf on the weekend.
News

WATCH THE VIDEO: Cop shows off impressive roping skills

Kristen Booth
7th Jan 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 8th Jan 2020 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BLACKWATER police officer has been called the "next roping champ" after capturing a wandering calf on the weekend.

Constable Courtney Beaumont showed off her roping skills when Blackwater Police were called to relocate calves who were walking through backyards at Bluff on Sunday.

Blackwater Police posted the video of Constable Beaumont in action to the myPolice Blackwater Facebook page, where it has attracted more than 190 reactions, 45 comments and 22 shares so far.

"Is there a cooler cop in the state? We don't think so," the post said.

Viewers praised the efforts of Blackwater Police and were impressed with the skills of the officer.

Kayla Street: You go girl.

Bev Link: Well done Blackwater police.

Sharyn Latchford: Wow should be entering in the next rodeo.

Kate Hoskins-Trigger: Nice work. Next career, Jillaroo.

Sasha M Davis: Next roping champ!

John Aldridge: Nice roping.

Sharon Lee: Not her first rodeo I reckon.

blackwater police community constable courtney beaumont outback cop police officer regional towns roping skills
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chris Hemsworth just raised the bar on bushfire donations

        Chris Hemsworth just raised the bar on bushfire donations

        News THE Hollywood star will MC this Thursday's Make It Rain 2020 live music fundraiser in Byron Bay.

        60th anniversary makes for chopping good event

        premium_icon 60th anniversary makes for chopping good event

        News Family fireworks are scheduled for this weekend at Benner Park, weather permitting...

        Dairy code a ‘game-changer’

        premium_icon Dairy code a ‘game-changer’

        News New mandatory dairy code declared a ‘game changer’ for industry

        Fundraiser online auction about to hit $75000

        premium_icon Fundraiser online auction about to hit $75000

        News THE training session with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky available at the online...