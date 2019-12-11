Police officer shot in the head

Police respond to a shooting in New Jersey. Picture: Mark Kennedy/Twitter

A major police operation is underway in the heart of Jersey City where a volley of shots have been fired in what "sounds like a war zone".

One police officer has reportedly been fatally shot and two others have been wounded, according to Hudson County prosecutor's office. At least one civilian was also injured.

Police are looking for two shooters - a man and a woman, CBS News reports.

A New Jersey City Police officer told news.com.au the situation was "too active" for him to immediately comment on.

All nearby schools are reportedly on lockdown and police have ordered members of the public and media to leave the area.

SOUND ON: Jersey City sounds like a war zone; ALL schools on lockdown, police tell media to leave the area - https://t.co/AIGMupF1k7 pic.twitter.com/6wvtJYNaYc — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 10, 2019

JUST IN: Massive police response right now in New Jersey after active shooter was called in possible hostage situation. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/QXKRoUs0v3 — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) December 10, 2019

The chaotic incident unfolded shortly after noon when the shooters arrived at a convenience store in a van and started shooting, the New York Post reports.

The sounds of rapid gunfire ringing out on the street have been captured on video and shared widely on social media. Witnesses, including CBS News journalist Alice Gainer, described hearing "at least 100 shots" fired over about one hour. NBC News reports a police officer described the attack as an "ambush".

Police respond in New Jersey. Picture: Mark Kennedy/Twitter

Members of the public have been ordered by police to leave the area. Picture: Mark Kennedy/Twitter

Jersey City Police officers man a road block following reports of gunfire, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Jersey City, N.J. Picture: AP /Seth Wenig.

Heavily armed local and state officers in SWAT trucks swarmed the scene, aiming their guns in every direction, knocking on doors and ushering residents and business owners to safety, and ducking behind doorways and shop entrances - some even crawling along footpaths, closely pressed to the ground - as they zeroed in on the store. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also responding to the situation.

"We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City officers. Keep all those involved in your thoughts," the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association tweeted.

Police officers arrive at the scene following reports of gunfire, December 10, 2019, in Jersey City, N.J. Picture: AP /Eduardo Munoz Alvarez.

New Jersey Transit Police "are assisting Jersey City with an active shooting incident within the area of the west side branch", the department said in a tweet.

"Stay clear of the area until further notice.

"HBLR service is suspended. ALL bus service on the West Side Branch is suspended updates to follow."

Jersey City is located in the state of New Jersey across the Hudson River from Manhattan, New York City. It's the second most populous city in NJ with a population of roughly 265,000.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wrote on Twitter, "I have been briefed on the unfolding situation in jersey City. our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and school children currently under lockdown."

All students and staff are safe, according to the Jersey City school district.

"All students and staff are safe however ALL school are currently on lockdown due to police activity," the school district tweeted.

US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting and continues to monitor the situation, according to the White House.