Police officer faces court for hearing on assault charge

A still from camera phone footage taken of the January 11 arrest of a 16-year-old boy in Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.

A still from camera phone footage taken of the January 11 arrest of a 16-year-old boy in Lateen Lane, Byron Bay.

SIX particular baton strikes will be relied upon in the case against a police officer charged with assaulting a teen in Byron Bay, a court has heard.

Senior Constable Michial Luke Greenhalgh, 39, has appeared in Lismore Local Court for the first day of a four-day hearing, during which he will defend one charge of common assault.

He was charged after a Law Enforcement Conduct Commission inquiry into the arrest of a 16-year-old boy in Lateen Lane, Byron Bay in the early hours of January 11, 2018.

In her opening submissions, the DPP prosecutor said she would rely upon six particular baton strikes allegedly inflicted by Sen-Constable Greenhalgh upon the alleged victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

She said the teen was observed by passers-by "repeatedly calling out for water and for help".

The court heard the night manager of Nomads Backpackers asked the teen to move on, but he did not understand this instruction and proceeded to remove his clothes.

A call to a private security company went unanswered and the manager phoned Byron Bay Police Station.

Sen-Constable Greenhalgh and his partner were the first on scene, followed by two other officers.

The court heard the teen was OC sprayed and Tasered several times before being restrained on the ground by all four officers.

The teen swung at one of the officers during this exchange, the court heard.

The prosecution will allege the final six strikes inflicted by the accused "were an unreasonable use of force" and constitute common assault.

Sen-Constable Greenhalgh's barrister Brent Haverfield said the defence case would focus on two sections of LEPRA legislation, as well as self-defence provisions of the Crimes Act.

The hearing continues.