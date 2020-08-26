Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A police officer has been charged with traffic offences after a pursuit in northern NSW.
A police officer has been charged with traffic offences after a pursuit in northern NSW.
Crime

Police officer charged with dangerous driving during pursuit

Liana Turner
26th Aug 2020 12:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A POLICE officer is expected to face court later this year after being charged over a police pursuit near the Queensland border.

Police will allege the officer, a 46-year-old sergeant, was on duty when he was involved in a pursuit on the M1 motorway near the Queensland/NSW border on Saturday, March 14 this year.

The Traffic and Highway Patrol Command investigated the matter and the officer was issued a court attendance notice yesterday.

He has been charged with driving at a speed or manner dangerous, negligent driving and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.

His licence has been suspended and he is due to face Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, October 12.

The officer is attached to a specialist unit.

byron bay local court dangerous driving northern rivers crime northern rivers traffic
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tearing down blockade could be ‘catastrophic’

        Premium Content Tearing down blockade could be ‘catastrophic’

        News The Queensland Government has launched a staunch defence of its tough border measures after being “vindicated” by a major Federal Court decision.

        10 days off school if sick kids don't have COVID test

        Premium Content 10 days off school if sick kids don't have COVID test

        News THE NSW Government has confirmed further details to the restrictions surrounding...

        Nurse hit in head, wardsman bitten in hospital assaults

        Premium Content Nurse hit in head, wardsman bitten in hospital assaults

        News Three alleged assaults spark calls for security to be beefed up

        Magic mushrooms made man strip naked on beach, abuse police

        Premium Content Magic mushrooms made man strip naked on beach, abuse police

        Crime Described as "gentle, loving and caring", he was acting erratically