Police officer accused of assaulting teen to defend charge

Defence solicitor Sally McPherson (left) and another police officer outside Byron Bay Local Court on Monday. An officer accused of assaulting a teen in Byron Bay did not appear before the court when the case against him was mentioned for the first time.

Defence solicitor Sally McPherson (left) and another police officer outside Byron Bay Local Court on Monday. An officer accused of assaulting a teen in Byron Bay did not appear before the court when the case against him was mentioned for the first time.

A POLICE officer accused of assaulting a teen during an arrest in Byron Bay will defend the charge against him, a court has heard.

The man's lawyer is expected to make a non-publication order seeking the protection of his identity later today.

The officer, aged 38 and from Lismore, was working for the Tweed Byron Police District at the time of the boy's arrest on January 11, 2018.

He was not present when the case went before Byron Bay Local Court for the first time today.

NSW Police confirmed on October 25 the officer had been charged with common assault over the arrest of a 16-year-old boy in Lateen Lane.

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission recommended he be prosecuted after an inquiry that arose following the release of mobile phone footage of part of the arrest.

The LECC handed down its final report resulting from Strike Force Tambora in September last year.

It's understood the officer still works for NSW Police but has left the local area.

Defence solicitor Sally McPherson, who appeared for the officer on behalf of lawyer Kenneth Madden, entered a not guilty plea to the charge of common assault.

Ms McPherson told the court she intended to apply for a non-publication to prevent the defendant's name from being published.

The DPP prosecutor indicated she would oppose this application.

Magistrate Karen Stafford said the defence would need to present evidence as to why she should make such an order.

"Where there is an application like that, we need a proper application, particularly where the DPP was caught unawares," she said.

"The overriding principal is that justice is to appear in open court.

"There are statutory exceptions to that ... (they) don't apply in this case.

"If you're asking me to make a suppression order, or non-publication order ... I need to know the grounds of the application."

Ms Stafford said this would need to include a sworn affidavit.

She has stood the case down to 2pm, when she will hear the application.