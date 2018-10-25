Elderly man’s act of bravery caught on film

WHAT would you do if a man wearing a balaclava pointed a shotgun in your face?

Most people would panic, beg him not to shoot and do whatever possible to avoid escalating the situation.

But footage from a violent armed robbery in Sunshine, in Melbourne's west, shows an elderly man's courageous act.

As the offender points the weapon at his face, the man in his 70s tries to grab it by the barrel. He's unsuccessful, but he doesn't back down.

He soon after takes a kick to the chest for refusing to give the gunman space.

The video is being used by Victoria Police to catch the man responsible for the hold up at a licensed premises in Talmage St on December 19 last year.

An elderly man confronts a man with a shotgun in Sunshine last year. Picture: Victoria Police

Police say four people were in the car park at about 1am when the offender walked out from behind a dumpster. He pointed his weapon at the group and demanded the building be opened.

He then struck the man in the chest, arm and head with the front of the weapon and kicked him once. He suffered a number of injuries, including a serious head injury.

Police say the offender made threats against the group, which included a woman in her 70s. The attempted robbery was foiled when the offender picked up a set of keys that had been dropped by one of the victims.

A button on the keys was pressed, which triggered a car alarm and sent the man running from the scene.

Police have offered a $350,000 reward for information. Picture: Victoria Police

On Thursday, Victoria Police offered a reward of up to $350,000 for information leading to the arrest of the offender.

He is described as being about 182cm tall, with a thin build, light-coloured eyes and perceived to be caucasian in appearance.

At the time he was wearing dark loose-fitting pants, a dark windcheater, runners and a dark coloured balaclava over his face.

The reward will be paid at the discretion of the Chief Commissioner of Police. Police this week also set up an information caravan at 301 Hampshire Rd, Sunshine.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report here.