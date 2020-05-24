Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Police manhunt for prison escapee

by David Barwell
24th May 2020 5:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are searching for a prisoner who has escaped from a low-security jail in NSW's Northern Tablelands.

Selim Sensoy, 44, was reported missing from Glen Innes Correctional Centre today after he was last seen wearing prison greens about 10am.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said it was understood he "walked out" of the low-security facility.

 

Selim Sensoy has escaped from Glen Innes Correctional Centre. if you seem him phone triple-0. Picture: NSW Police
Selim Sensoy has escaped from Glen Innes Correctional Centre. if you seem him phone triple-0. Picture: NSW Police

 

Corrective Services said he was noticed missing after he failed to report to authorities just before noon.

"He was working in the timber yard and was required to report for muster every couple of hours but he failed to do so," a spokeswoman said.

"It's a minimum-security prison farm so it's not like it's the great escape.

"But it's foolish to escape because it means you'll receive a longer sentence."

Corrective Services said Sensoy was serving a three year, six month prison term for assault and possession of an unauthorised firearm.

Police have been searching the area, but have not yet found him

Sensoy is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern in appearance, b175-185cm tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and grey hair.

Police urged members of the public not to approach the man but to instead call triple-0.

Originally published as Police manhunt for prison escapee

More Stories

glen innes correctional centre manhunt nsw prison escape selim sensoy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Northern Rivers drive-in that isn’t showing movies

        premium_icon New Northern Rivers drive-in that isn’t showing movies

        News LOCAL creative industries are adapting to showcase their works in a COVID-19 world.

        What you can watch on the Binge streaming app

        What you can watch on the Binge streaming app

        News App packed with more than 10,000 hours of entertainment.

        Biodiversity teams share koala knowledge across shire borders

        premium_icon Biodiversity teams share koala knowledge across shire...

        Environment HANDY hints will help them to keep an eye on the region’s populations.

        Bluesfest ticket holders to wait weeks for refund details

        premium_icon Bluesfest ticket holders to wait weeks for refund details

        News THE festival has announced that it will unveil part of the 2021 line-up and release...