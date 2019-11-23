Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BIG HAUL: Police want to seize the car of a Sydney man who was allegedly caught on the Tweed with more than 10kg of ice.
BIG HAUL: Police want to seize the car of a Sydney man who was allegedly caught on the Tweed with more than 10kg of ice.
News

Police keen to seize car allegedly used for 10kg ice haul

Jodie Callcott
23rd Nov 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE want to seize the car of a Sydney man who was allegedly caught on the Tweed with more than 10kg of ice.

Angga Sapria Malik, 32 and Teague Togo, 32, were stopped by police on September 15 near Tweed Valley Way, Chinderah.

Police searched the car and allegedly found a black sports bag with 10 bags inside containing 10.167kg of ice.

Mr Malik was charged with supply prohibited drug, large commercial quantity and possess prohibited drug.

He remained in custody until he paid a $300,000 bond and his bail application was granted on September 26.

Malik reappeared in court on Wednesday where police prosecutor Sergeant Nathan Lockett asked the court for an adjournment to put forward an application to have Mr Malik's black Audi A4 seized.

Australian Criminal Law Group agent, solicitor Geoff Gallagher, said his client paid for the car with his wages over four years.

The matter was adjourned until November 27 for the seizing notice to be brought before the court.

crime ice police tweed court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Health meeting rescheduled

        Health meeting rescheduled

        Health THE Northern NSW Local Health District has announced the date of their rescheduled annual public meeting.

        All your news at the cost of a coffee

        All your news at the cost of a coffee

        News Join more than 100,000 others who have already become subscribers

        Teenager's costly Schoolies mistake

        premium_icon Teenager's costly Schoolies mistake

        News Teen driver visiting Byron was pulled over by police

        How high-flying real estate agent ended up behind bars

        premium_icon How high-flying real estate agent ended up behind bars

        Crime The biggest case brought forward by the NSW Office of Fair Trading