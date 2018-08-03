Police investigate theft of cattle worth $750,000

GONE: Cattle on a Hernani property where more than 500 head of cattle were stolen over a three-year period.

GONE: Cattle on a Hernani property where more than 500 head of cattle were stolen over a three-year period. NSW Police

RURAL Crime Investigators have made an appeal for information from the public in relation to the theft of more than 500 head of cattle, worth an estimated $750,000.

The Angus and Angus-cross breding cows, heifers and calves were stolen from a Hernani property near Dorrigo over an extended period of time between 2014 and April 2017.

Rural Crime Investigators, attached to the Coffs/Clarence Police District have been looking into the theft, and the extended period of the theft suggest that it has been an organised theft.

The cows have a distinctive triangular shaped earmark in the middle of the left nearside ear.

The distinctive earmark on the stolen head of cattle. NSW Police

State Rural Crime Coordinator Detective Inspector Cameron Whiteside said investigators have information to support the cattle being systematically removed from the property over the three year period.

The Rural Crime Prevention Team strongly urges anyone who may have information to come forward.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who has knowledge of suspicious activity in the Hernani area or from those who might know the current whereabouts of the cattle.

The property subject of the theft and ongoing investigation is 'Camara', Donellan's Road, Hernani via Dorrigo.

If you have any information please contact the Rural Prevention Team at Grafton and speak with Detective Senior Constable Travis Ware on 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.