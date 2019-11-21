Menu
A suspicious device was found in the Sports Centre at Churchie. Picture: Steve Pohlner
News

Police investigate suspicious device at elite school

by Antonia O’Flaherty
21st Nov 2019 2:20 PM
STUDENTS were in lockdown for hours this morning as police investigated a suspicious device at an elite inner-city school.

The Courier-Mail understands school staff found a "suspicious package" in the Sports Centre at Churchie in East Brisbane this morning and reported the incident to police, and initiated normal lockdown procedure.

Anglican Church Grammar School, East Brisbane. Picture: File
A QPS spokesman confirmed police received the report of a suspicious device this morning at Anglican Church Grammar School about 8.50am. 

"The device was located in a building separate to the main school. The school was placed in a lockdown exclusion zone and the device was assessed by specialist officers and deemed to be safe."

"There is not a threat to students and staff who have now returned to studies."

The Courier-Mail received a report the device could have been a "homemade vape" however this was not confirmed by QPS.

By 11am the school was no longer in lockdown and parents are being notified of the incident.

Anglican Church Grammar School were contacted for comment.

