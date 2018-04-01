Menu
Login
News

Man dies in ‘suspicious’ balcony fall

The Rydges Esplanade Resort in Cairns.
The Rydges Esplanade Resort in Cairns.
by Jacob Miley

POLICE are currently investigating the death of a man who fell from the seventh floor of a Cairns hotel.

Police were called to the Rydges Esplanade Resort Cairns on Abbott St about 1.30am after reports a man had fallen.

A 24-year-old was found dead at the scene. A Queensland Police spokeswoman said itâ€™s not known whether the man was a tourist or local. They believe the death could be suspicious.

A 19-year-old man was taken from the apartment complex to Cairns Hospital with an arm injury and is assisting police with inquiries.

A crime scene has been established.

Topics:  balcony cairns death editors picks

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Bluesfest Day 3: Franti brings out the love in music

Bluesfest Day 3: Franti brings out the love in music

AND our favorite celebrities did not disappoint either.

Seu Jorge takes fans to Rio, Mars, under the sea and back

Seu Jorge performs at the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 near Tyagarah in Byron Bay.

Singer performed his soulful David Bowie covers at Bluesfest today.

Stars flock to Byron Bay and Bluesfest for Easter break

Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon enjoying lunch at The Balcony Bar & Oyster Co in Byron Bay.

MATT Damon, Lana Del Rey and more spotted in the Northern Rivers.

Late start gives some Lauryn Hill fans the blues

Lauryn Hill performs at Bluesfest on Friday March 30.

SINGER'S Bluesfest set was plagued with technical issues.

Local Partners