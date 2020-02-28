Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating an alleged home invasion and sexual assault in Edmonton.
Police are investigating an alleged home invasion and sexual assault in Edmonton.
Crime

Police probe home invasion, sexual assault in Cairns suburb

by Grace Mason
28th Feb 2020 1:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has allegedly been sexually assaulted during a terrifying home invasion in Edmonton this morning.

A police spokesman confirmed they were called to a residence just before 6am following reports a male had broken in and assaulted the occupant.

It is understood police took a naked male into custody on a nearby street about 20 minutes after the alleged assault.

He is currently assisting police with inquiries.

The Cairns Post understands the pair were not known to each other.

The police spokesman said there were no reports of any serious injury to the woman.

A crime scene has been established at the residence and investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

More Stories

Show More
cairns crime crimestoppers home invasion police sexual assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Explosive ice report calls for more injecting rooms

        premium_icon Explosive ice report calls for more injecting rooms

        News NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has been left red-faced after the professor hand-picked to solve the ice crisis slammed the state’s drug policies.

        Magical glowing mushrooms popping up everywhere

        premium_icon Magical glowing mushrooms popping up everywhere

        News Phenomenon of glow in the dark mushrooms

        Where are all the butterflies coming from?

        premium_icon Where are all the butterflies coming from?

        News IT is hard to drive anywhere and not encounter yellow butterflies flitting across...

        Village’s $5000 generosity to RFS

        Village’s $5000 generosity to RFS

        News ‘GIVING money is easy, you risk your lives for the community.’