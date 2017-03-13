News

Surfers brawl after offensive 'drop in'

Alina Rylko
| 12th Mar 2017 4:46 PM Updated: 8:48 PM
Surfers watch on as others take advantage of big surf at Snapper Rocks on Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Surfers watch on as others take advantage of big surf at Snapper Rocks on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 Scott Davis

POLICE are investigating after a brawl in the surf was reported to Tweed Heads police station.

About 12pm on Friday, one surfer 'dropped in' on another surfer already riding a wave at Duranbah Beach.

It's alleged that a physical altercation after between a number of men in the water occurred after the offensive drop in.

Police are investigating and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

 

Byron Knife fight

A MAN is on conditional bail after being arrested at Belongil Beach at Byron Bay after a knife fight.

About 5.45pm on Friday, police were called to a brawl where a 33-year-old man was armed with a knife.

Police attempted to detain the man, who appeared on illicit drugs.

The man kicked and punched three police officers and resisted attempts to be retrained until he was handcuffed and sedated by paramedics.

The man was arrested and charged at Tweed Heads Police Station the following day.

 

Ammunition found

POLICE are investigating following a search of a property on Yale St, Kingscliff, on Thursday where cannabis leaf, plants and ammunition were ceased.

 

Motel drug claims

POLICE will alleged a hotel room was being used to deal drugs after detectives raided a Ballina motel on Thursday.

About 1:30pm, Richmond Local Area Command detectives executed a search warrant on a room at a Ballina motel.

Police said they located and seized cannabis, methamphetamine, extensive drug ledgers and other paraphernalia indicative of drug supply.

A Lismore Local Court court attendance notice was issued to a woman who had arrived at the room whilst police were executing the warrant and further arrests are expected.

Police allege the room was being used to supply prohibited drugs.

 

Relay for Life

TWEED Byron Police participated in the Cancer Council relay for Life at Kingscliff Saturday.

Police team captain was Rebecca Couch headed the team which raised money for cancer research by selling novelty toys and hair styling products.

Commander Superintendent Wayne Starling thanked organisers.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  dropping in duranbah beach northern rivers crime surfers brawl

