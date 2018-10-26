Menu
Login
Police investigating after man's body found in Rosemeadow.
Police investigating after man's body found in Rosemeadow.
Crime

Heavily tattooed body found in lot

26th Oct 2018 10:01 AM

HOMICIDE detectives are investigating after a man's body was found on a vacant lot in Sydney.

Police on Thursday said the body was found on the property on Englorie Park Drive in Rosemeadow, near Campbelltown about 1pm on Thursday.

"Initial inquiries suggest his death is suspicious," a police spokesman said in a statement.

The victim is yet to be formally identified.

There were reports the man was naked and had distinctive tattoos covering his body, according to Nine News.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to come forward.

- With AAP

campbelltown crime death editors picks sydney tatoo

Top Stories

    Byron fashionista sisters take out export award

    Byron fashionista sisters take out export award

    News BYRON'S own Spell and the Gypsy Collective continue on their winning ways at Premier's export awards.

    Zoning review for West Byron

    Zoning review for West Byron

    News Council to urgently review West Byron zoning.

    Some frightful fun

    Some frightful fun

    News A terrifyingly fun night out for the kids and adults alike

    New bar opens today

    New bar opens today

    News Aussie food and cocktails - new bar opens today

    Local Partners