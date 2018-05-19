Man tries to grab cop's gun during vicious assault

GUN GRAB: Late on Friday night police allege a man injured two officers while attempting to garb a firearm.

UPDATE 3:28PM The 43-year-old man who attacked police then tried to grab an officer's firearm will appear before the courts in Tweed head on Sunday.

Tweed Byron Police Inspector Darren McCoy said the man whom police alleged assaulted two officers includung trying to gouge an eye and tried to grad a firearm will appear via video link.

"No-one deserves to be assaulted when they go to work," Insp McCoy said.

This latest attack comes just two months after the Northern Star published a special report which showed the frightening amount of violence officers in the Tweed Byron Police District face, particularly in the popular tourist town.

A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting police and attempting to grab a police firearm in Byron Bay.

About 10pm on Friday 18 May, police were called to attend the intersection of Jonson and Lawson Streets, after reports of an assault.

Police spoke to a man who alleged he was assaulted by a 43-year-old man with a metal pole.

Officers located that man near the intersection of Johnson and Bay Streets, and placed him under arrest.

He allegedly made verbal threats towards the arresting officers, before violently resisting arrest.

During the struggle the man tried to remove a police officer's firearm from its holster.

He also allegedly took hold of and bit the genital area of one of the officers, and eye gouged another.

Police were assisted by security officers from a nearby licensed premises and the man was brought under control.

He was taken to Byron Bay Police Station where he is being charged with affray, resist police, assault police, and intimidate police.

He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today (Saturday 19 May 2018).

One officer suffered a burst blood vessel in his left eye, a swollen right hand, back pain and minor abrasions. Another suffered swelling to the groin and abrasions.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident who has not yet spoken to police to contact Byron Bay police on (02) 6685 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.