Menu
Login
Police swarm Flagstaff station Image: Twitter
Police swarm Flagstaff station Image: Twitter
News

‘Firearm’ incident at Melbourne station

by Benedict Brook
28th Mar 2019 9:08 AM | Updated: 10:51 AM

THERE is chaos in Melbourne with thousands of commuters severely delayed after the hugely busy city loop was put into lockdown when armed police stormed one of the network's busiest stations.

Flagstaff station, in the heart of the financial district, was closed around 8.30am with footage emerging of armed police on platforms.

Passengers on Twitter said there were rumours of a "man with a gun".

 

Passenger Paddy Naughtin told AAP he was on the 8.19am train to Mernda when it was stopped.

"A dozen cops (half heavily armed) came running past."

Victoria Police commissioner Graham Ashton told 3AW's Neil Mitchell they acted quickly and searched the area.

"We had a concern that it might be someone with a firearm on a train," Mr Ashton said. "They were after that (search) content that there was no fire arm on the train.

"A rifle case was sighted originally as part of the report."

Mr Ashton said he would be following up with Metro Trains, the city's rail operator, after reports a driver told passengers that there was a man with a gun.


"We have to be really careful about the sort of communications that are put out … you don't want people to be … reacting in a way that might put their safety at risk. We'll follow it up with Metro," he told Mitchell.

The station and rail network has since reopened but it has left complete chaos at stations across Melbourne's rail network with platforms flooded with stranded commuters.

Police have since said they had reviewed CCTV footage and "no offence was detected".

Premier Daniel Andrews thanked Victoria Police for their swift action. "Thankfully it was a false alarm," he tweeted.

Metro Trains said city loop services have resumed after receiving the all clear from police.

Nevertheless, the shutdown has led to major delays on all rail lines of up to 30 minutes. Major hubs such as Flinders St and Southern Cross remain busy.

breaking news editors picks firearm incident flagstaff station melbourne

Top Stories

    Bluefest ditches paid parking

    Bluefest ditches paid parking

    News PAID parking has been 'parked' as an idea until Bluesfest 2020.

    • 28th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
    Byron strong for the teams

    Byron strong for the teams

    News Boardriders ready for Teams Challenge

    • 28th Mar 2019 9:12 AM
    Salt fever inspires Byron speedster

    Salt fever inspires Byron speedster

    News Byron speedsters claim more records

    Ballina stays Green

    Ballina stays Green

    News Tamara back on the job after victory