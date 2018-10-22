Menu
Login
STOLEN: 2006 grey Toyota Landcruiser (similar to the one pictured) was stolen from an address in Ironpot this morning.
STOLEN: 2006 grey Toyota Landcruiser (similar to the one pictured) was stolen from an address in Ironpot this morning. Contributed
Crime

Police hunt for armed man in stolen vehicle

Matt Collins
by
22nd Oct 2018 3:10 PM | Updated: 3:33 PM

QUEENSLAND police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a stolen 2006 grey Toyota Landcruiser, Queensland registration 189-JHY being driven by a man armed with a rifle.

Anyone who spots the vehicle is urged to immediately contact 000 and not to approach the vehicle or the occupants.

The vehicle, similar to the one pictured, was stolen from an address in Ironpot early this morning.

The Landcruiser was involved in a traffic incident with a member of the public this morning, during which time the stolen vehicle rammed the other car, and the male driver produced a rifle.

No one was physically injured.

A male and female in the Landcruiser fled the scene.

The driver is a 30-year-old man, described as Caucasian, approximately 195cm tall with a solid build and brown hair.

His passenger, an 18-year-old woman is described as Caucasian, approximately 160cm tall with a proportionate build and brown hair.

Extensive police patrols are underway in the Durong and Ironpot areas with the last confirmed sighting of the stolen Landcruiser at 11.30am at the intersection of Freshwater Road and Burrandowan Road.

Members of the public are again urged not to approach the vehicle or the occupants but to immediately call Triple Zero if it is sighted.

armed gunman editors picks south burnett crime stolen vehicle
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Chris Hemsworth surprises hitchhiker with no ordinary lift

    Chris Hemsworth surprises hitchhiker with no ordinary lift

    Celebrity A HITCHHIKER trying to get to Byron Bay hit the jackpot when Chris Hemsworth pulled over — and this was no ordinary lift.

    • 22nd Oct 2018 3:30 PM
    Man killed by lightning in NSW

    Man killed by lightning in NSW

    Weather Severe storm activity is heading for the state this afternoon

    Fatal crash sparks safety plea

    Fatal crash sparks safety plea

    News A resident is pleading for safety works following a fatal crash

    Help support the creativity of our local kids

    Help support the creativity of our local kids

    News GET ready for the film festival of epic proportions

    Local Partners