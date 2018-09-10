Menu
Missing Ipswich boy found safe and well

10th Sep 2018 6:00 AM

UPDATE: Police report an eight-year-old boy missing from Riverview since yesterday has been found safe and well.

EARLIER: Queensland Police are urgently asking the public for help after an eight-year-old out for a lunchtime bike ride vanished yesterday.

The boy was last seen riding his purple BMX bike down Old Ipswich Rd in Riverview around 12pm yesterday.

"Police and family hold concerns for his wellbeing as it is out of character for him not to return home," Queensland Police, said in a statement.

The eight-year-old is described as caucasian with an olive complexion, sandy hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, dark blue shorts with no footwear.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

