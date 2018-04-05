Menu
Login
News

Police hearing was 'stressful, harrowing'

HEARING TRAUMATIC: Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Wayne Starling said the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission hearing in Sydney was extremely traumatic and emotional for the boy's family and police involved. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
HEARING TRAUMATIC: Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Wayne Starling said the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission hearing in Sydney was extremely traumatic and emotional for the boy's family and police involved. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg
Alison Paterson
by

AFTER attending the hearing at the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission in Sydney last week, Tweed Byron Superintendent Wayne Starling spoke exclusively to The Northern Star.

The commission has been examining the beating handed out to a 16-year-old in the early hours of January 11, 2018, in Byron Bay.

In the altercation, caught on camera and later broadcast on A Current Affair, police officers were shown to have used OC spray, a taser, physical force and 19 baton strikes on the boy.

Supt Starling said the hearing was incredibly "stressful and harrowing" for all concerned.

"As you are aware the LECC last week and several members attended and gave evidence along with members of the public," he said.

"It was a extremely emotionally and traumatic time for the family and police during the hearings due to the LECC process."

Supt Starling said now police will wait on the LECC outcome.

"We are now awaiting on the result and any recommendations from these hearings," he said.

Supt Starling spoke recently about his concern for the safety of his officers based at the popular tourist report which is seeing them increasing levels of violence.

Topics:  byron bay police drug abuse inspector wayne starling law enforcement conduct commission lecc northern rivers crime police tweed byron police district

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
EDITORIAL: A kind note never ever goes astray

EDITORIAL: A kind note never ever goes astray

RATHER than get into another fight with belligerent Byron litterers I thought it best just to leave a kind note under their windscreen wiper.

Who will play at Splendour this year?

DUO: Dreams is a new music project featuring Luke Steele of Empire of the Sun and Daniel Johns of Silverchair.

We had Dreams of some Wombats having a Vampire Weekend

Byron Red Devils kick off this Sunday

DEVILS: The Byron Bay Red Devils Women's tag team in action last season.

Red Devils kick off season 2018 this Sunday.

Offer too good to miss for Byron community groups

BETTER COMMUNITY: Kids at play at the new Waterlily Playscape in Ocean Shores.

COMMUNITY projects can get a boost from new state money.

Local Partners