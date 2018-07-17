Menu
Login
Woman's fate decided on coin toss. Picture: Facebook
Woman's fate decided on coin toss. Picture: Facebook
Offbeat

Police flip coin to decide on woman's arrest

by Ally Foster
17th Jul 2018 7:45 AM

SHOCKING body-cam footage has emerged of two police officers flipping a coin to determine whether or not to arrest a driver they stopped for speeding.

Motorist Sarah Webb was caught doing 137km/h in a 72km/h speed zone in April while on her way to work, WXIA-TV reported.

She was pulled over by the officers in Georgia, US, with the footage showing officer Courtney Brown telling her "the ground's wet, it's been raining, you're going over 80 miles an hour on this type of a road. That's reckless driving."

"Instead of calling and saying you're running late for work, you'd rather risk people's lives."

Webb can be heard apologising through tears.

Brown heads back to the car to discuss the next steps with fellow officer Kristee Wilson.

The two are heard saying they didn't have any tickets left to give out, so they pull up a coin flip app on the phone to decide whether or not to arrest Webb.

"A [arrest] head, R [release] tail," says Wilson.

They use the app and she is heard asking "This is tail right?"

"Yeah, so release." Officer Brown replied.

"23," Wilson responded, referring to a police code for arrest.

The video then shows a crying Webb being handcuffed and put in the back of the police car.

After the incident was brought to light the two officers were placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation was launched.

 
coin flipping editors picks police speeding

Top Stories

    Entries close soon for art expo

    Entries close soon for art expo

    News THERE'S $5,000 in prize money up for grabs at this year's Ocean Shores Art Expo but you'd better get your entries in soon.

    EDITORIAL: Kids we care about and kids we don't

    EDITORIAL: Kids we care about and kids we don't

    News There are kids we care about and those maybe not so much.

    Nature to take it's course at Tallow Creek

    Nature to take it's course at Tallow Creek

    News Tallow Creek warning on water levels

    Journey ends at Tallow Beach for humpback

    Journey ends at Tallow Beach for humpback

    News Humpback dead on Tallow Beach

    Local Partners