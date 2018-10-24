Menu
A number of police vehicles are parked outside the home in Endeavour Hills where a 22-year-old woman was found dead last night. Picture: Joshua Fagan
Crime

Woman found dead in Melbourne unit

by Rohan Smith
24th Oct 2018 9:37 AM

A WOMAN is dead and a man has been arrested after police were called to a home in Endeavour Hills, in Melbournes southeast, about 9pm yesterday.

The woman, 22, has not been formally identified. A man, also 22, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later discharged into police custody.

He is expected to be questioned today but no charges have been laid.

The red brick home at Lachlan Drive has been taped off by police as forensic teams investigate.

Police have not released the cause of death but are expected to update the media later today.

More to come.

