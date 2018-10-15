Menu
Login
Crime

Explosive device found in police raid

by Danielle Buckley
15th Oct 2018 9:33 AM

HOMEMADE bombs, guns, ammunition and drugs have been found during a raid of a home yesterday south of Brisbane.

Three people have been charged over the alleged discovery hat occurred after police executed a search warrant at a Marsden property about 1.45pm.

Upper Mount Gravatt Tactical Crime Squad executed a search warrant on the address where methamphetamine, GHB, LSD, ammunition, an improvised explosive device, replica hand gun, false identifications and just over $1000 cash were allegedly found.

Specialist explosive police and the Queensland Ambulance Service attended to ensure the safe destruction of two explosives.

A 36-year-old man from Woodridge has been charged with 13 charges including producing dangerous drugs, forgery, fraud, unlawful possession of weapon, possession of explosives, possession of dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court later today.

A 37-year-old man from Clayfield has been charged with six charges including possession of dangerous drugs, possess drug utensil, unlawful possession of weapons and possession of explosives.

He is due to appear at the Beenleigh Magistrates Court later today.

Police also charged a 29-year-old Eagleby woman with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs and obstruct police.

She is due to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court later today.

ammunition drugs editors picks explosive device police raid

Top Stories

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather "OUR thoughts are with the family of this man and hope no one has to encounter this type of loss."

    Brunswick Valley Woodchop mobile office unveiled at markets

    Brunswick Valley Woodchop mobile office unveiled at markets

    News Brunswick Valley Woodchop has unveiled their new mobile office

    Funding for more street lighting

    Funding for more street lighting

    News Byron Bay set to shine with new, safer street lighting

    Booyong Bridge officially opened

    Booyong Bridge officially opened

    News Residents rejoice at new bridge

    Local Partners