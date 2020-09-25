Police drop DV charges against Ryan Phelan

Prosecutors told a court they were withdrawing all charges levelled against the former TV host after he was accused of assaulting his partner Chelsea Franklin.

Police have dropped all domestic violence charges against television presenter Ryan Phelan after he was accused of assaulting his partner Chelsea Franklin at their northern beaches home.

The former Channel 7 The Daily Edition co-host was mentioned in Manly Local Court on Friday after pleading not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

Police had alleged in court documents the 45-year-old assaulted ballet teacher Franklin, 44, at their Frenchs Forest house on June 20 where they had been living with their children.

But prosecutors told the court on Friday they were withdrawing all charges levelled against Mr Phelan.

Magistrate Michelle Goodwin formally marked the two charges withdrawn and dismissed.

She also withdrew and dismissed an apprehended violence order that had been taken out against him by police.

Outside court, Mr Phelan told The Daily Telegraph in a statement he was relieved and thanked police but said that it had been a difficult few months since he was charged.

"I have always taken a stand against domestic violence and find it abhorrent," he said.

"These accusations were distressing and extremely damaging to me and my reputation.

"I would like to thank NSW Police for their thorough investigation into this matter."

Mr Phelan's defence lawyer Claudette Chua, of Cockburn & Co, said outside court her client had always strenuously denied the charges levelled against him.

Ms Chua said damage had already been done to Mr Phelan despite the charges being withdrawn by police in court on Friday.

"Mr Phelan is grateful to police for their assistance in ensuring that justice has been achieved, however, the media attention due to his high profile has caused Ryan an enormous amount of stress over the past few months, and his reputation and career have been severely tarnished by this damaging allegation," she said.

Franklin previously told the Telegraph she was "completely devastated" after Mr Phelan was charged with domestic violence offences against her.

"I am completely devastated. I'm heartbroken," she said.

"He was my best friend and lover. We have had an amazing wonderful relationship, so I hope he is OK."

Phelan's exit from The Daily Edition came only four days before the show airing its final episode.

In the days beforehand, Seven bosses said the daytime program had been axed due to increased pressures on the network because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prosecutors had told the court they were planning to call the investigating officer into the alleged incident and Ms Franklin as witnesses during a hearing slated for December before the charges were dropped.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

