Crime

Police dog catches prison escapee after hospital dash

by Staff writer
26th Aug 2019 7:20 AM

A PRISON inmate who escaped from a hospital yesterday morning on the Mid North Coast has been tracked down by a police dog and arrested in Frederickton.

The 28-year-old man, who was being treated while under guard by officers from Corrective Services, escaped from Port Macquarie Base Hospital and wasn't seen again until about 7.15 last night.

After a short police pursuit on the Pacific Highway, the man fled on foot.

A police dog tracked the man to a paddock in the area and he was arrested.

The man was taken to Kempsey Police Station where he was assessed by paramedics for minor bites to his face.

He is expected to be charged and to face Port Macquarie Local Court today.

