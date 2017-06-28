News

Police dog allegedly assaulted during man hunt

28th Jun 2017 10:20 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A POLICE dog was allegedly assaulted in the line of duty during a man hunt to track an unregistered driver, police say.

PolAir and a NSW Police dog were part of a widespread search to find a 27-year-old man, who police allege was driving a car with no registration plates on Kyogle Road, Byangum about 11am yesterday.

He was ordered to pull over but the man allegedly fled the vehicle on foot through bushes and scrub towards the Tweed River.

Police established a perimeter near Old Lismore Road to locate the man.

During the ordeal the man allegedly assaulted the police dog.

The dog is showing no signs of injury at this stage.

The man was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Hospital to undergo surgery today

Inquiries are continuing.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers crime northern rivers police police dog tweed/byron lac

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
HIT: Grinspoon's re-released album doing better than in 1997

HIT: Grinspoon's re-released album doing better than in 1997

GUIDE to Better Living 2017 (featuring a mammoth 49-track multi-format pack) is set to perform better than the 1997 original release in the ARIA albums chart.

Flicks in the field back to Bangalow

FLICKS RETURNS: China Esson from Bangalow had a great time at the last Flicks in Field in Bangalow.

Flicks in the Field are back this weekend in Bangalow

Mixed fortunes for Bay Wildcats

SPEEDSTER: Lisa Bolt scores.

A win and a loss for Byron Wildcats women's football team

Rams extend winning way

DOMINANT: Quinn McDonald owned the midfield.

Rams and Sharks do battle again.

Local Partners

Council's Airspace Policy still up in the air

CHANGES to the Airspace Policy have been deferred until additional consultation has been undertaken with local businesses.

Sand dunes at risk of collapsing

Aerial view of Clarke's Beach, Byron Bay.

Erosion in the past week has left sand dunes at risk of collapse

Horrorshow ready to eat cake in Byron Bay

VISITING: Horrorshow is an Australian hip hop duo from Sydney formed by Adit and Solo.

Hip hop duo will play their latest music in Byron Bay this weekend

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Game of Thrones: Crucial details you probably forgot

IT’S been a while since we’ve been to Westeros. But there are some crucial story points you need to remember before we head back there for season seven.

Mariah Carey: 'I don't know where the motherf---er is'

Mariah Carey interviewed on Israeli television

'He’s somewhere doing something'

Pregnant Serena Williams nude on cover of Vanity Fair

"My heart dropped. Like literally it dropped,”

Aussie comedian: 'I was given a 7% chance of living'

Comedian Fiona O'Loughlin

‘Oh my god, you’re alive?'

Wonder Woman sequel underway

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

IT’S no surprise plans are already underway for Wonder Woman 2.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

Lighthouse Organic Farm

Coorabell 2479

Rural 7 5 2 Contact Agent

Located just outside of Byron Bay on over 200 acres and encompassing two separate titles, this prime fertile land presents a multitude of income producing...

Character Home In Town - Dual Occupancy Potential

46 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,200,000 to...

Situated only a short walk to Byron Bay's CBD and Main Beach is this character filled home with separate guest accommodation. Set behind a privacy wall with...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

Rural 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the surfing beaches...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the surfing beaches...

Character Home In Town - Dual Occupancy Potential

46 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,200,000 to...

Situated only a short walk to Byron Bay's CBD and Main Beach is this character filled home with separate guest accommodation. Set behind a privacy wall with...

Gorgeous Home, Great Investment

118 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Contact Agent

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby's vibrant town centre. Set on a large 1067 sqm block with rear...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $595,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

One Of Byron Bay&#39;s Original Grand Homes

64 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 1 $2,450,000 to...

This stunningly grand home is situated in Byron Bay, one of Australia's premier tourist destinations. Only a short walk to beaches and the town centre, and with a...

Position and Potential Packed

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 $1,900,000 ...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Ocean views up for sale at Bargara Rise

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

More ocean-view land comes on the market at Bargara

Blueberries help property market boom

RURAL MARKET: Elders sale agent Terry Deefholts, Norman Arkan and rural sales agent Angus McDonald.

Growth in the rural property market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!