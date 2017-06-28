Police dog allegedly assaulted during man hunt

A POLICE dog was allegedly assaulted in the line of duty during a man hunt to track an unregistered driver, police say.

PolAir and a NSW Police dog were part of a widespread search to find a 27-year-old man, who police allege was driving a car with no registration plates on Kyogle Road, Byangum about 11am yesterday.

He was ordered to pull over but the man allegedly fled the vehicle on foot through bushes and scrub towards the Tweed River.

Police established a perimeter near Old Lismore Road to locate the man.

During the ordeal the man allegedly assaulted the police dog.

The dog is showing no signs of injury at this stage.

The man was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Hospital to undergo surgery today

Inquiries are continuing.