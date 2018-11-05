Menu
Login
Crime

Injured cop’s ‘miraculous recovery’

by Sophie Chirgwin
5th Nov 2018 6:18 PM

THE first photos of Constable Peter McAulay have been released by the Queensland Police service.

The 24-year-old policeman was struck by a stolen car and suffered critical injuries in September.

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart tweeted a hospital room photo with Constable McAulay and his father Mike.

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart, Constable Peter McAulay and his dad Mike.
Police Commissioner Ian Stewart, Constable Peter McAulay and his dad Mike. Contributed

"Our colleague Const Peter McAulay is making a miraculous recovery- Dad Mike clearly agrees," the Commissioner tweeted.

"Peter we wish u a swift & complete recovery. Our thx 2 all who have supported Peter in this journey. @QldAmbulance @qldhealthnews -take a bow! Still a way 2 go."

Two teenagers have been charged with attempted murder over the incident.

Police on the scene of the incident at Brisbane Road, Booval. Picture: Liam Kidston
Police on the scene of the incident at Brisbane Road, Booval. Picture: Liam Kidston
editors picks peter mcaulay

Top Stories

    Melbourne Cup fashion advice from the woman with 500 hats

    Melbourne Cup fashion advice from the woman with 500 hats

    News YOU can look amazing without spending a fortune - just ask this Northern Rivers businesswoman.

    Volunteer to join team Brunswick

    Volunteer to join team Brunswick

    News VOLUNTEER and be a part of the Brunswick Head community

    Byron bowlers triumph

    Byron bowlers triumph

    News Byron Women bowlers self belief rewarded

    Get your parking permit sorted

    Get your parking permit sorted

    News Sort your Byron Shire parking permit

    Local Partners