Police at Wyrallah Rd Public School.
News

Kids, staff safe after incident at Lismore primary school

Alison Paterson
3rd Nov 2020 12:40 PM | Updated: 1:00 PM

UDPATE, 1pm: THE situation at Wyrallah Road Public School in East Lismore is now under control.

Richmond Police District Acting Sergeant David Henderson said all children and staff were safe, but at this stage he would not make any further comment on what the incident was.

He said investigations were continuing.

 

Original story: IT IS understood an East Lismore primary school is in lockdown this afternoon.

Residents in streets near Wyrallah Rd Public School reported hearing a repeated announcement about the lockdown over the school's loudspeaker.

 

Wyrallah Rd Public School.
Wyrallah Rd Public School.

 

A number of police vehicles are on scene at the school, including Police Rescue.

A spokeswoman from the school declined to comment on the situation.

The Department of Education has been contacted for further information.

More to come.

