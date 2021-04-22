Menu
Police remove John Anderson from council meeting
Council News

Police called to council meeting after man refuses to leave

Liana Boss
22nd Apr 2021 10:50 AM
The police were called to the Byron Shire Council Chambers after a member of the public refused to leave this morning.

Councillors voted to evict John Anderson from their Mullumbimby chambers after he refused to leave.

Mayor Simon Richardson initially asked Mr Anderson to leave when he swore after a verbal dispute broke out.

Mr Anderson had asked a question during public access and began arguing with deputy mayor Michael Lyon after interrupting his response.

Police called to Byron Council chambers

The Byron Shire Council meeting on Thursday, April 22, 2021 was adjourned briefly when the police were called because a member of the public refused to leave. Picture: Liana Boss
A large proportion of the public gallery walked out while Mr Anderson was speaking, with one slamming his “patriarchal bulls***” on their way past him.

Mr Anderson had engaged with councillors in a dispute about the way he pronounces one councillor’s name.

This has been a recurring point of contention between Mr Anderson and councillors.

Several councillors had asked Mr Anderson to show respect to their female colleague.

“You need to leave the meeting,” Cr Richardson said.

Police were called to the Byron Shire Council meeting on Thursday, April 22, 2021 after a member of the public refused to leave. Picture: Liana Boss
After councillors voted to have Mr Anderson removed from the chambers, Cr Richardson asked for the police to be called.

The meeting was temporarily adjourned before a police officer arrived to move Mr Anderson on.

Byron Shire News

