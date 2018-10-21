Menu
Sherreen Muscat as last seen at the Todd Tavern.
Search on for missing woman

by KIERAN BANKS
21st Oct 2018 1:30 PM

THE family of a woman last seen in an Alice Springs bar three weeks ago have reached out to police to locate her after losing contact.

Sherreen Nicolette Nuscat, 57, was travelling north to the NT from South Australia in early October.

She was travelling in a black Mazda 3 with the South Australian numberplates S098BWO in early October with her two pet cats.

An NT Police spokesman said Ms Muscat was expected to have returned to South Australia by now and her family was concerned because they have not seen her or heard from her since 7 October.

"It is believed Ms Muscat was in Alice Springs around October 7, possibly at the Todd Tavern and her family says it is unusual for her not to respond to their messages and are concerned for her welfare," the Spokesman said.

Desperate family members took to social media hoping to track down any trace of Ms Muscat.

She is described as being 155cm tall, weighing 75 - 80kg. She has long, thick, black hair in ringlets, hazel eyes and an olive complexion.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ms Muscat, please contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

