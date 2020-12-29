Police bust Sydney five in brazen QLD holiday bid

Five Sydneysiders have been hauled out of their Gold Coast holiday unit, marched into hotel quarantine and hit with more than $20,000 in fines after sneaking across the border.

Police say the three men and two women, aged 24 to 33, crossed the border on Sunday using a G pass and checked into a resort in Surfers Paradise.

But subsequent police checks revealed they were from the declared COVID-19 hotspot of Greater Sydney.

Major delays at the Queensland border with NSW. Picture: Jason O'Brien

Queensland Police Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said police attended their accommodation at 11pm on Sunday, issued them each with a $4003 fine for making a false border declaration and escorted them straight into self-funded hotel quarantine not far from their holiday accommodation.

Supt Wheeler said the five told police they were on their way to Airlie Beach.

"It's been a very expensive holiday for them," he said.

"With the fines and hotel quarantine costs, they'll be up for about $6500 each.

"This is why we have the border arrangements in place, because we have people like this trying to game the system.

"All it takes is one person to bring COVID into Queensland."

Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Supt Wheeler said police had now turned back more than 300 vehicles containing more than 700 people at the border checkpoints since the state line closed to Greater Sydney a week ago.

Meanwhile, a new checkpoint will be established at the Queensland and New South Wales border in coming days as delays as long as two hours continue on the Gold Coast.

Supt Wheeler said the new border checkpoint at Miles Street would help ease congestion in the Tweed and Coolangatta backstreets considerably.

"We have up to 100,000 vehicles a day crossing just on the Gold Coast and we're trying to prevent a cohort of about 5 million people from the Greater Sydney area from coming into our state."



"There have been some delays for not only essential workers but people who are travelling and doing their day to day business.

"The opening of the fourth checkpoint will ease those congestions and so that's what we're working on."

Originally published as Police bust Sydney five in brazen QLD holiday bid