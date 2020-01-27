Menu
Crime

Police body cam footage has 17k views in a week

Nicholas Gibbs
Nick Gibbs
27th Jan 2020 4:11 PM | Updated: 5:09 PM
A YoutTube clip of police body camera footage showing the arrest of a West Gladstone man has been viewed more than 17,000 times since being uploaded last week.

The footage shows the Gladstone Police Station and is dated September 29, 2019.

In the video, the man being arrested claims the police officers were using excessive force and that he was not resisting arrest.

Queensland Police confirmed they received a complaint in relation to the incident, and a spokesman said that at this stage, there were no plans to take it further.

A 24-year-old West Gladstone man was charged with public nuisance in relation to the incident, and the matter is now before the court.

crime police queensland police video youtube
Gladstone Observer

