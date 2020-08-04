Police ask for help to find missing teen

Police are appealing for assistance to locate Jacob Knight, 17, from the Lismore/Mullumbimby area.

Mr Knight, 17, was last seen in Mullumbimby on Friday July 31, 2020.

Police have commenced an investigation to locate the missing person and are seeking community assistance.

Mr Knight is described as being caucasian appearance, approximately 165cm to 170cm tall, medium build and brown hair.

Police have concerns for Jacob's welfare.

Anyone who sees Jacob, or believes they know Jacob's whereabouts, is urged to contact Byron Bay Police on 02 66859499.

Police report No. C75460872