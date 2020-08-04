Menu
News

Police ask for help to find missing teen

Cathy Adams
4th Aug 2020 8:44 AM

POLICE are appealing for assistance to locate Jacob Knight from the Lismore/Mullumbimby area.

Mr Knight, 17, was last seen in Mullumbimby on Friday July 31, 2020.

Police have commenced an investigation to locate the missing person and are seeking community assistance.

Mr Knight is described as being caucasian appearance, approximately 165cm to 170cm tall, medium build and brown hair.

Police have concerns for Jacob's welfare.

Anyone who sees Jacob, or believes they know Jacob's whereabouts, is urged to contact Byron Bay Police on 02 66859499.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

Police report No. C75460872

Lismore Northern Star

