Menu
Login
An alley opposite Parramatta station where the stabbing took place. A forensic officer lays down markers. Picture: Jenny Evans
An alley opposite Parramatta station where the stabbing took place. A forensic officer lays down markers. Picture: Jenny Evans
Crime

Man dies after train station stabbing

by Stephanie Bedo
6th Oct 2018 11:14 AM

A MAN has died after being found critically injured at Parramatta in Sydneys west this morning.

Emergency services were called to Fitzwilliam Street about 5.05am after a man was found with a serious stab wound.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Westmead Hospital, where he died a short time later.

 

A general scene photo of an alley opposite Parramatta station, between Argle and Fitzwilliam st's Parramatta where a fight and stabbing took place. . Pic Jenny Evans
A general scene photo of an alley opposite Parramatta station, between Argle and Fitzwilliam st's Parramatta where a fight and stabbing took place. . Pic Jenny Evans

The man is yet to be formally identified but he is believed to be aged in his 20s.

Three men were arrested nearby in Hassall Street.

They have been taken to Parramatta Police Station.

Inquiries are continuing.

Forensic officers at the scene. Picture: Jenny Evans
Forensic officers at the scene. Picture: Jenny Evans
arrest crime parramatta station police stabbing train station

Top Stories

    Thor’s $9m mansion divides Byron Bay

    Thor’s $9m mansion divides Byron Bay

    Celebrity EVER since construction kicked off on Byron Bay’s priciest home, locals have been furiously feuding about whether it’s ruined the town.

    • 6th Oct 2018 11:29 AM
    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    The Rubens confirm Northern Rivers show

    The Rubens confirm Northern Rivers show

    Music Their single Never Ever has reached Platinum sales

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    Local Partners