Police are losing patience with people driving in floodwater

DON’T DRIVE IN FLOODWATER: A woman is rescued from her car stuck in flood water. Photo: Central Coast Volunteer Rescue Association

As heavy weather continues to saturate the Northern Rivers, a senior police officer is pleading with drivers to slow down, take extra care and not to drive through flood water.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Kym McPherson said there is no excuse for not driving to the conditions.

Because according to the Bureau of Meteorology, more heavy rain and possible flooding is on the way.

Acting Inspector McPherson said their emergency service colleagues including the State Emergency Services are constantly busy responding to call for help, drivers should think before ignoring a road closed sign or a entering flood water.

He said his officers and other emergency services colleagues cannot believe how some people still seem to not understand the dangers that driving quickly on slick roads or through floodwaters involves.

And just because it's not as bad as it was during the 2017 floods which devastated the region, does not mean people should take risks.

"We want everyone to stay safe on our roads," Acting Inspector McPherson said.

"Please think of your family, friends and the community and drive to the conditions."

For emergency flood and storm assistance, the public should contact the SES on 132 500 or visit their website www.ses.nsw.gov.au

In case of an emergency, dial triple-0 (000).