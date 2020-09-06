Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.
Police are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.
News

Police appeal to locate man missing from state’s north

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
6th Sep 2020 9:25 AM | Updated: 1:17 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing man, not seen since last month.

Rohan Lloyd, aged 37, was last seen in the township of Kyogle, about 11am on Thursday August 13 2020.

His family reported him missing to police when he could not be contacted, and they have concerns for his welfare.

Police are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.
Police are seeking community assistance in locating Rohan Lloyd, last seen in the Kyogle area on Thursday, August 13.

The man's car, a light blue 2009 Hyundai Getz was located by police on Wednesday September 2 on the mid-north coast.

Mr Lloyd is a Lismore resident but is also known to frequent the Kyogle, Bakers Vale and Coffs Harbour areas.

RELATED: Police search near Grafton for missing Lismore man

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District and Richmond Police District are conducting inquiries and are appealing for public assistance to help locate him.

Mr Lloyd is described as being of caucasian appearance, 167cm tall, medium build, balding brown hair and a short, fine beard.

Clarence Crime Signup

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

clarence crime clarence police district editors picks kyogle missing man richmond police district
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cocaine, cannabis, cash then arrest

        Premium Content Cocaine, cannabis, cash then arrest

        News POLICE allege they found nearly $30,000 worth of prohibited drugs, plus cash when they stopped a car late on Friday night.

        Fire in dunes frightens residents

        Premium Content Fire in dunes frightens residents

        News A GRASS fire was extinguished by firefighters before it reached nearby residences...

        What readers really think of border block

        Premium Content What readers really think of border block

        News Gold Coast Bulletin readers have been sharing their stories of coping with border...

        JOBS ON THE LINE: ‘People can only hold on for so long’

        Premium Content JOBS ON THE LINE: ‘People can only hold on for so long’

        News More than 60 houses on the Northern Rivers remain without roofs