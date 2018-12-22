Menu
News

Police appeal for help to find missing Toowoomba teen

22nd Dec 2018 3:07 PM | Updated: 5:24 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Toowoomba but believed to be in the northern New South Wales area. 

The girl (pictured) was last seen on December 9 at an address in Byron Bay and concerns are held for her welfare as she has not been heard from since. 

She is described as Caucasian, approximately 155cm tall, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes. 

Police are urging anyone who may have any information in relation to her whereabouts to come forward.

Toowoomba Chronicle

