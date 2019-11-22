Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Homicide Squad detectives are still processing a
Homicide Squad detectives are still processing a "crime" scene where a man’s body was found this morning
Breaking

Police appeal for witnesses after man’s body found in park

Jodie Callcott
22nd Nov 2019 4:15 PM | Updated: 4:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 4PM:

TWEED/Byron detectives and State Crime Command's Homicide Squad detectives are still processing a crime scene where a man's body was found this morning.

Tweed/Byron detective chief inspector Brendon Cullen told the Tweed Daily News their investigation was in the early stages.

DCI Cullen has appealled for witnesses who were in the area from about 4pm on Thursday until this morning to help with their iniquries.

"What might not be apparent to them, might be relevant to us," he said.

Anyone with information about this incident, phone Tweed Heads Police Station on (07) 5506 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

2.30PM

A CRIME scene has been established after a man's body was found in a Tweed Heads park this morning.

Emergency services were called to Jack Evens Boat Harbour Park on Coral St about 11am after a couple walking their dog found the man's body in a sleeping bag.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District established a crime scene and are conducting a canvass of the surrounding area.

 

Inquiries are now underway by Tweed/Byron detectives, assisted by detectives from State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad, into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.
Inquiries are now underway by Tweed/Byron detectives, assisted by detectives from State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad, into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Inquiries are now underway by Tweed/Byron detectives - assisted by detectives from State Crime Command's Homicide Squad - into the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

It's believed the man was aged in his 50s, however, a post-mortem examination will be done in coming days to determine the cause of death and confirm his identity.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about this incident to phone Tweed Heads Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

body crome homicide squad police
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        All your news at the cost of a coffee

        All your news at the cost of a coffee

        News Join more than 100,000 others who have already become subscribers to what is Australia’s best value news subscription deal

        Teenager's costly Schoolies mistake

        premium_icon Teenager's costly Schoolies mistake

        News Teen driver visiting Byron was pulled over by police

        How high-flying real estate agent ended up behind bars

        premium_icon How high-flying real estate agent ended up behind bars

        Crime The biggest case brought forward by the NSW Office of Fair Trading

        Water to be switched off for upgrade work

        premium_icon Water to be switched off for upgrade work

        Council News Water will not be available while the work takes place