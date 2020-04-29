Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
More disgusting details about an alleged assault where a Woolworths employee was spat on in the face by customer.
More disgusting details about an alleged assault where a Woolworths employee was spat on in the face by customer.
Crime

Police allege spit ‘entered her mouth and eyes’

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
29th Apr 2020 5:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is still wanted for questioning by police after a customer allegedly spat in the face of a 21-year-old checkout operator in Brisbane who asked to check his bag.

More detail has been released about the disgusting alleged incident, including that the spit "entered (the female victim's) eyes and mouth".

It comes two days after new fines of up to $13,345 for people who deliberately spit, cough or sneeze on frontline workers, including supermarket staff, was introduced in Queensland under a new COVID-19 Public Health Direction.

The man police want to question is described as "caucasian in appearance, aged approximately in his early 50s, medium to heavy build, with short dark brown hair and unshaven and wearing a yellow polo shirt".

Upper Mount Gravatt police officer-in-charge Snr Sgt Murray Crone said that the "psychological" aspect of being spat on is the most "harrowing" part, exacerbated in the current climate of attentive hygiene.

Originally published as Police allege spit 'entered her mouth and eyes'

coronaviruspromo
assasult coronavirus crime editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CASH GRAB: Residents urged to hand in money found on road

        premium_icon CASH GRAB: Residents urged to hand in money found on road

        News A mad scramble by drivers to grab cash strewn across a Tweed road has police urging residents to do the right thing.

        CSIRO offers to discuss controversial CSG report

        premium_icon CSIRO offers to discuss controversial CSG report

        News "We normally talk directly to communities and make talks specific"

        CSIRO report on fracking ‘does not pass the pub test’

        premium_icon CSIRO report on fracking ‘does not pass the pub test’

        News “WHEN contentious issues are researched by industry-funded teams, the work favours...

        Tips to avoid $1000 fine when visiting the beach

        premium_icon Tips to avoid $1000 fine when visiting the beach

        News WITH restrictions starting to ease across NSW, people are hitting the surf with...