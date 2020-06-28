Police, abseilers, drones help after dog fell down waterfall

EMERGENCY services were called to Mount Jerusalem National Park last week to assist in the search for a missing dog that had fallen over a waterfall.

Tweed Byron Police District officers were called the national park just before 4pm on Wednesday after a dog had fallen some distance from a waterfall.

“The owner of the dog watched the dog jump onto nearby bushes at the end of the waterfall and drop,” Tweed Byron Police District detective Inspector Rodney Vandermaat said.

“He heard a bang and the dog yelp with nothing further.

“The owner could not see the dog from the upper vantage point but there were ledges where the dog could have fallen to.

“The owner walked around the side of the falls but could not negotiate the cliffs so he went to a property at the very end of Left Bank Road where he gained access to the bottom of the falls with the permission of the landholder.

“The owner and his friend searched the area beneath the falls with negative result so called police for assistance as the dog could have been on the ledges above.”

After it was clear a drone would not be useful in the search due to the time of day, the NSW Volunteer Rescue Association were called to assist.

“The VRA were called and activated to assess the situation with operatives abseiling from the top not locating anything up to 7pm this date,” Insp Vandermaat said.

“The search was resumed by VRA at 6am on Thursday.

“VRA members attended the scene and conducted a further abseil down the face of the waterfall and a full search of the area below including the surrounds finding nothing.

“The owner also had a drone operator attend and conduct a search of the valley immediately surrounding the falls to no avail.”