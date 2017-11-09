Pocket Rocket in Mystery Box Rally

POCKET Herbs and Produce, of Burringbar, will sponsor the Pocket Rocket Team in the Mystery Box Rally later this month in support of Cancer Council NSW.

The company is a leading micro and speciality greens company based at Burringbar and team members Ian Collier and Ian Reynolds will travel thousands of miles across the Outback, camping car-side along a route that is known only to the organisers.

"We have so far raised over $5000 but need to reach our target of $6000 within the next three weeks so we can take part in the rally,” Mr Reynolds said.

"We are excited and a little worried about the thousands of kilometres we have to drive on dirt roads in our 32-year-old Volvo.

"But as long as we raise the money for the Cancer Council NSW we will be veryhappy.”

The Mystery Box Rally begins and ends in Dubbo, leaving on November 25 and returning on November 29.

All cars participating must be more than 25 years old and sourced by the racing team themselves, and all competitors will take part in fancy dress.

To donate to the Pocket Rocket Team go to mysterybox2017. everydayhero.com/au/ pocket-rocket.