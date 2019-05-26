Menu
Login
Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill has resigned. Picture: AFP
Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill has resigned. Picture: AFP
Politics

PNG Prime Minister quits in shock announcement

by Staff reporter
26th May 2019 2:36 PM

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill has resigned after seven years in the job.

Mr O'Neill made the announcement during a press conference in Port Moresby today.

Peter O'Neill (R) with Scott Morrison at APEC in November 2018. Picture: AFP
Peter O'Neill (R) with Scott Morrison at APEC in November 2018. Picture: AFP

He claimed recent movements in parliament have shown a "need for change".

Mr O'Neill hands the leadership over to Sir Julius Chan.

His resignation will be finalised when he visits the Governor-General.

 

Peter O'Neill has handed the leadership to Sir Julius Chan. Picture: AFP
Peter O'Neill has handed the leadership to Sir Julius Chan. Picture: AFP


It comes after weeks of unrest within the government.

His People's National Congress party has seen several ministers and coalition quit.

papua new guinea peter oneill png

Top Stories

    Rams play Rovers for redemption

    Rams play Rovers for redemption

    News LAST year's competition leaders struggle for form in the new season

    Whales soon on their way

    Whales soon on their way

    News Wave Rave with Gaz

    Last attempt to get someone (anyone) interested in election

    Last attempt to get someone (anyone) interested in election

    News We reveal winner of the 'Does My Hypocrisy Look Big in This?' award

    REPORT: Big Day for Byron Tri Club

    REPORT: Big Day for Byron Tri Club

    News Local club runs a good race