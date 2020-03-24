PM, time for a lockdown, not more virus measures

TONIGHT The Project's Carrie Bickmore pleaded with the Prime Minister to clarify the social distancing rules.

Ask the question on Facebook - should we go into a lockdown? - and the response is a thundering 'yes'.

Most Australians want the lockdown now to halt the spread of coronavirus. They want to go hard.

Tonight Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with state and territory leaders and announced a raft of new measures.

The word lockdown was not mentioned. Not once.

"Heartbreaking," was how the PM described the current situation in Australia.

Our goal is to get through this together and following commonsense rules and doing the right thing, Mr Morrison said.

From Wednesday midnight, these are the new rules.

BANNED

Cafes remain closed with takeaways continue

No food courts open shopping centres - except for food outlets (Retail shops open must consider the social distancing rules)

Auction houses

Real estate and open house inspections

Beauty therapy, shops

Tanning salons

Nail salons

Tattoos parlours

Gambling venues

Cinemas

Concert areas and stadiums

Amusement arcades

Community recreation centres

Yoga session

Saunas

Wellness centres

Places of worship

Swimming pools

Galleries

Museums.

Youth centres

Libraries

Community halls

RSL clubs

OPERATE WITH RESTRICTIONS

Hairdresser and barbers can continue to operate but manage their social distancing - the restrict the amount of time per customer to less than 30 minutes

Boot camps and personal training limited to a max of 10 people

Weddings can continue with just the couple, celebrant and witnesses present and the 4 sqm social distancing rule obeyed.

Funeral to have no more than 10 people.

Outdoor and indoor markets will be addressed by states.

STAY HOME

Main message of the night was to stay at home unless absolute necessary to go out

Going out for exercise or to get supplies is fine

Going to work if you cannot work from home but we strongly encourage you to work from home'

Visits to your house should be kept to a minimum.

Barbecues with extended family banned

House parties - states may put measures in place to make this an offence.

Do not congregate in groups outdoors. For example ten people in a group outside need to move on.

Stop congregating in groups.

SCHOOLS

Schools to stay open. It is safe to send your children to school.

We anticipate keeping school open until the end of term

Schools will reconvene after the holidays with a mixture of distant learning and attendance. This is for essential workers- who is an essential worker- anyone who has a job is essential. Shelf stackers, anyone earning money, jobs are essential. And they will need to keep sending their children to school.

TRAVEL

Total travel ban. Exceptions will include aid workers and compassionate travel.