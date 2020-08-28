PM steps in as mum remains stuck in quarantine

Jayne Brown has received national attention after her plea to self-isolate at home to recover from major brain surgery was knocked back. Ms Brown and her husband Clem Wyer.

A Coast woman forced to recover from major brain surgery in hotel quarantine has received national attention, including from the Prime Minister, after her doctor's plea for an exemption was rejected.

The Daily broke the story of Jayne Brown's "ridiculous" situation this week after she was rushed to Sydney to have two brain tumours removed earlier this month.

Despite pleas from renowned neurosurgeon Dr Charlie Teo for Ms Brown to self-isolate on her Mooloolah Valley property, the State Government rejected her exemption.

"We got our second knock back as well … and (Dr Jeannette Young) acknowledged that she had emails from Dr Charlie Teo and from four members of parliament, however her decision was still no to us self-isolating on our property," she said.

"It's just crazy.

Coast woman Jayne Brown and Dr Charlie Teo.

"We are pretty annoyed that if we got COVID, we would've been able to self-isolate at home, but just because we crossed the border and we don't even have COVID, we have to isolate in a hotel."

Ms Brown has since received support from across the country, with Sky News contributor Peta Credlin sharing her story on TV.

"That went pretty crazy, like thousands of comments and about 9000 likes … it was like the whole of Australia was behind our situation," she said.

4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen also highlighted Ms Brown's case during a radio broadcast.

She said the national backing had allowed her to finally change hotel rooms, with access to a microwave available for her pain relief heat pack.

"We just got a knock on the door and these two police guys just said 'we're moving you to another hotel' and we had no idea," she said.

Ms Brown on her balcony at her new hotel room at the Rydges.

"We've got a suite now, and the best thing is we've got a microwave.

"We've gone from a 5x5 room that included a king bed to a kitchen, dining area, a huge room and a big bath.

"We've also got our own outdoor area, so we've got a big balcony.

"Now we have fresh air without mixing with other people which is a bonus."

The generosity of Australians touched Ms Brown and her husband, after Neil Breen offered to send a limo to take the couple home on Saturday morning.

"Neil Breen was saying how we were getting home, and I said 'oh we're getting a car dropped in' and he goes 'no you won't, I'll organise a limo for you', so that was an 'oh my goodness' moment," Ms Brown said.

"Then a caller rang up who owns Mi Limo in Brisbane and said 'I want to pick them up in a Bentley' so he's coming to pick us up and take us home.

"Tomorrow morning we will be leaving the Rydges and starting our way home, thank goodness. We can't wait."

Ms Brown's story also reached Canberra after she received a call from the Prime Minister's office on Thursday.

Ms Brown’s new hotel room at the Rydges.

"He wanted to list my case in an email he was writing to the Queensland Chief Health Officer," she said.

"I said 'Scott Morrison has heard of Jayne Brown?' and (Browyn Morris) said 'absolutely'.

"It's overwhelming. That's what Australia is all about, looking after each other.

"It's a wonderful feeling that anyone would even care about your situation, and just total strangers."

Although Ms Brown was unable to leave the hotel before her two weeks of quarantine had finished, she was thankful for the Daily's support in getting her story off the ground.

"It's been really, really wonderful the messages we've been reading on social media," she said.

"My hope is that it has changed so other people can definitely get the exemptions and isolate in their own homes."